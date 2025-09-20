AIIMS dismisses paper leak claim reports of nursing recruitment exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday dismissed news reports alleging a paper leak in the first stage of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test or NORCET-9 examination held on September 14. AIIMS announced the NORCET-9 stage 1 results on September 18 and will hold stage 2 examinations on September 27. (HT file photo)

AIIMS conducts NORCET in two stages to recruit nursing officers for various AIIMS hospitals and other central government hospitals across India. NORCET serves as a common entrance examination for qualified B.Sc. Nursing graduates who wish to work in nursing officer positions within these institutions.

“AIIMS has noted certain news reports alleging a paper leak in NORCET-9. After review, it is clarified that the content circulating online comprises only memory-based questions shared by candidates, a routine post-exam practice, and does not constitute a leak,” said Dr. (Prof.) Rima Dada, person in charge of AIIMS media cell in a press statement.

She added that an internal committee at AIIMS has confirmed that the integrity of the examination was fully preserved, with no malpractice or undue advantage to any candidate.

AIIMS announced the NORCET-9 stage 1 results on September 18 and will hold stage 2 examinations on September 27.

“AIIMS remains committed to conducting fair, transparent, and merit-based examinations for all aspirants,” she said.