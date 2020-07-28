e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests air ambulance landing, service starting soon

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests air ambulance landing, service starting soon

The new facility is aimed to provide emergency medical services in far flung areas.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Professor Ravikant, director of AIIMS Rishikesh after the successful trial of the air ambulance facility on Tuesday
Professor Ravikant, director of AIIMS Rishikesh after the successful trial of the air ambulance facility on Tuesday(HT Photo)
         

In an initiative to improve health care facilities in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, on Tuesday, successfully conducted test landing of an air ambulance service in the premises of the hospital.

After getting permission from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA), a six-seater helicopter made a test landing at the hospital on Tuesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will soon inaugurate the facility in a formal launch.

This facility will help improve health care facilities in the state, as patients in serious condition in far-flung areas can be brought to the hospital through the air ambulance.

Professor Ravikant, director of AIIMS said that earlier, helipads of IDPL and at Jollygrant were used to bring patients from remote areas of the state to AIIMS. He added that with this initiative, AIIMS Rishikesh will become the first government health institute in the country with an air ambulance facility.

Also Read: Two dead, one missing after houses damaged in heavy rains in Uttarakhand

As part of the trial run, the hospital director along with Captain Deep Srivastava, the civil aviation advisor to the government of Uttarakhand flew from Jollygrant to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, in-charge of aviation and air rescue services of AIIMS Rishikesh said, “Our hospital stands completely with the state government to provide immediate treatment to the victims of disasters and road accidents in any part of the state. We are working with determination in this regard and for that, a helipad has been made on campus to save the lives of critical patients.”

Also Read: Corbett has India’s largest tiger population among 50 reserves: report

tags
top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In