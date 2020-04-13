Covid-19: AIIMS shuts down sanitisation unit citing lack of scientific evidence

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:05 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities in the national capital have shut down a personal sanitisation unit, which was installed outside the hospital’s emergency department four days ago for disinfecting its frontline staff combating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, because of lack of scientific evidence on its effectiveness.

“The unit is in place. But its use has been temporarily stopped. We’ve found out that the sodium hypochlorite solution used in sprays isn’t effective for disinfection and, at times, can cause itching,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent. AIIMS.

He suggested more effective ways to fight the infection for the hospital staff such as coughing into their elbows while taking care of non-Covid-19 patients and using personal protective equipment (PPE) units such as masks, gloves and overalls while screening those suffering from the viral outbreak.

If the trial run of the personal sanitisation unit was satisfactory, the hospital authorities would have installed more such units in other areas, especially at the trauma centre that has been converted into a full-fledged facility exclusively treating Covid-19 patients.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the disinfectant chamber of the personal sanitisation unit and its utility is being evaluated by the hospital authorities.

Each unit is in the form of a small chamber that can be used for disinfection of people in areas of controlled entry and exit such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and other critical installations. The decontamination starts by using a foot pedal at the entry. Upon entering the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride released through at least 20 nozzles. The mist spray is calibrated for a 25-second operation and stops automatically. People undergoing disinfection will need to keep their eyes shut inside the chamber.

The dimensions of the enclosure are around eight feet in length, four feet in width and about eight feet high, and is equipped with a drainage mechanism and a roof-mounted and bottom tanks that have a cumulative capacity of 700 litres.

A unit requires a refill after it has disinfected about 650 people, and up to 100 of them can avail of it in an hour. Each unit costs about Rs 1.48 lakh

“The DRDO authorities gave us a single unit, as we wanted to get a sense of how well it works. It is exclusively meant for the hospital staff, who are part of the Covid-19 management,” Dr Sharma added.