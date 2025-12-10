The newly established AI-Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district aimed at effective crowd management using artificial intelligence system has become fully operational, officials said. AI-integrated command centre at Tirumala now functional: Officials

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer Venkayya Chowdary told reporters on Monday that the ICCC, inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the recent Brahmotsavams in September, is designed to support real-time monitoring of pilgrim flow and reduce waiting times using advanced artificial intelligence systems.

He added that the ICCC enables the TTD to track precisely how many devotees are waiting in Vaikuntham Queue Complex 1 and 2, the number of compartments occupied, and the duration for which devotees have been waiting.

“Those who have been waiting for a longer period are prioritised for darshan. From the time devotees enter the queue line to the moment their darshan is completed, every data point is captured, analysed, and displayed on the ICCC dashboard in real time,” he explained.

The CCTV footage of all departments will be displayed on a giant screen in the ICCC, where more than 25 technical staff will supervise and inform the authorities on live updates. The AI will assess the crowd of devotees at Alipiri itself with the newly installed special cameras, he said.

He added that the primary objective of the centre is to enhance temple administration efficiency and minimise waiting periods for pilgrims. Chowdary said the TTD was also preparing to procure 250 Facial Recognition Cameras (SRCs), which would aid in identifying devotees and tracking necessary movements when required. “This will help us ensure safety, streamline movement, and improve monitoring accuracy,” he said.

“This will make the token issuing and verification process quick and hassle-free, while simultaneously preventing impersonation and fraudulent activities,” he said.

The additional EO also revealed that the TTD is developing technology that can determine how many times a devotee has visited the temple within a year. The TTD is building a database of individuals with criminal histories, which will be integrated with AI systems to detect their presence among pilgrims if required.