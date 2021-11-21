‘Aim to make India powerhouse of cinema’: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday promised to expand the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and scale up regional festivals to make India the powerhouse of post-production.

“Our vision is not limited to the event of IFFI and should not be taken as a standalone event….We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema, by scaling up regional festivals. We aim to make India the post-production hub for the world,” Thakur said at the 52nd edition of the IFFI, which started in Goa on Saturday.