‘Aim to make India powerhouse of cinema’: Anurag Thakur

“We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema, by scaling up regional festivals,” Thakur said.
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Panaji

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday promised to expand the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and scale up regional festivals to make India the powerhouse of post-production.

“Our vision is not limited to the event of IFFI and should not be taken as a standalone event….We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema, by scaling up regional festivals. We aim to make India the post-production hub for the world,” Thakur said at the 52nd edition of the IFFI, which started in Goa on Saturday.

