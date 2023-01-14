Home / India News / Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat after alleged attack on man at UP railway station

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Earlier, AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali had also shared a video clip linked to incident where the man, who is reportedly a trader, alleged that he was assaulted by a mob, and was forced to take his clothes off and chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded strict action against those involved in assaulting the man.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday targeted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after a video was widely shared on social media that showed a man being beaten at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali had also shared a video clip linked to incident where the man, who is reportedly a trader, alleged that he was assaulted by a mob, and was forced to take his clothes off and chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"He was forced to strip his clothes off and chant JSR slogans. RSS's Mohan mentioned about "Hazaar Saal Ki Jung". Is this another proof of the same war @Uppolice @rpfnr_ Should take strict action on this," Owaisi wrote on Twitter in a post, roughly translated from Hindi.

The man in the clip, who said he was a Muslim, spoke about the incident in the video shared by the AIMIM leaders. He said he had boarded a train from Delhi, which was headed towards Moradabad. “When the train stopped at the Hapur station (in UP), few people started pushing and shoving and it was crowded there. At the same time, someone shouted ‘he is a thief', and people around me started beating. They also forced me to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ but I denied,” he added. The video of the incident could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

According to Devi Dayal, DSP Morabadad Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident happened on January 12 and an FIR has been lodged under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code). Two persons have been arrested in Bareilly station.

The AIMIM chief was referring to Bhagwat's recent remarks made in an interview where he said Muslims must abandon their “boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”.

"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy," Bhagwat said.

