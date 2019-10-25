AIMIM’s Bihar bypoll victory a win for Jinnah’s ideology: Giriraj Singh

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Calling the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) victory in the Bihar Assembly bypolls a win for the “Jinnah ideology”, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the verdict posed a “threat to the social integrity” of the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has opened its account in the Bihar Assembly by winning the Kishanganj seat.

“In the Bihar bypolls, the most dangerous election verdict has come out from Kishanganj. Owaisi’s party AIMIM has a Jinnah mindset. They hate ‘Vande Mataram’. They pose a threat to the social integrity of Bihar,” Singh tweeted.

The saffron party’s firebrand leader further added: “The people of Bihar should think about their future.”

AIMIM wrested the Kishnganj seat from Congress. Its candidate Kamarul Hoda defeated the BJP’s Sweety Singh by over 10,000 votes.

