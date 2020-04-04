e-paper
Air Asia to open bookings on April 15, if nationwide lockdown is lifted

Air Asia to open bookings on April 15, if nationwide lockdown is lifted

The airline’s decision comes after civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, on Thursday left the decision of commencing ticket bookings on the airlines.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Low cost carrier- AirAsia India will be opening its flight bookings from April 15, after the lockdown is lifted on April 14, at 23.59.

Air Asia (India) sources confirmed the airline’s decision to start taking bookings from April 15, but said that they will be abiding by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order, in case they are asked to extend the commencement of bookings and will accordingly inform their customers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, flight operations of both- domestic and international sectors were stopped by the government until April 14. While international operations were stopped from March 22, domestic operations were announced to be halted from March 25.

After the government expressed its desire to not extend the lockdown, all airlines except the national carrier has started taking bookings for flights operations from April 15 onwards.

The airline’s decision comes after civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, on Thursday left the decision of commencing ticket bookings on the airlines.

Air India, however, has closed bookings until April 30 and is set to take a decision on re-opening its bookings after April 14.

While domestic flights will commence from April 15, if the lockdown is lifted, the international sector will be opened only after reviewing the situation then.

However, low cost carriers GoAir and SpiceJet have announced that they will begin their international bookings from May 1.

