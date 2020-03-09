Air Force flying officer chased by men in Jodhpur, one held

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:33 IST

A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by a few men in a car in Jodhpur. The men made obscene gestures at the woman officer and also made lewd comments, the police said.

A young man has been arrested in connection with the case while a search is on for two of his accomplices.

The woman officer, who is posted in the helicopter unit at the Jodhpur Air Force Station and flies MI-17 choppers, said in her complaint to the police that she was chased by some men in a car on Saturday night while she was on her way home, SHO, Ratanada, Zulfikar Ali, said.

The men passed indecent comments and made obscene gestures at her following which the officer stopped at a shop but this did not deter the men, the police said.

“Finally, she entered the premises of an officers’ mess, where she informed officers present and the matter was taken to the police,” police officials said.

Tracking the car’s registration number provided by the officer, the police arrested a youth identified as Dheemaram Bishnoi (21) on Sunday night.

“Two of his accomplices have left for Delhi. We have identified them and have sent teams to arrest them,” Ali said.