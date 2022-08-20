Air Force rescue Israeli national near Marka valley in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued an Israeli national, who was stuck near Marka valley in Ladakh, said officials.

“On Saturday, at 1040hrs (10.40am) 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling camp near Markha valley. Noam Gil, an Israeli national was suffering from acute mountain sickness and was having difficulty in breathing in the high altitude area. His oxygen level had dropped to 68%. In view of the severity of his condition, he had to be rescued from this valley which is known for severe turbulent conditions,” said a Defence spokesperson.

Led by wing commander Ashish Kapoor, flight commander of 114 Helicopter Unit, with flight lieutenant Kushagra Singh and wing commander S Badiyaree besides squadron leader S Nagpal, got airborne within 20 minutes for this time critical mission.

“Braving strong winds and turbulent conditions, the formation reached the spot in about 45 minutes, however the Israeli national was in a steady move to lower altitudes. After a continuous search of 30 minutes, he was spotted at river Gorge at valley bottom. The valley being very narrow there was difficulty in manoeuvring the aircraft”, said the spokesman.

After a strenuous and difficult operation, the Israeli national was evacuated and finally taken to Leh, he added.