Air India’s San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled after 8-hour delay

NEW DELHI: Air India cancelled its Mumbai-bound flight from San Francisco due to an “unforeseen technical issue” after an eight-hour delay, the airline said on Friday. An Air India flight halts at the San Francisco International Airport (PTI File Photo)

People familiar with the matter said the Air India flight AI 180 was scheduled to depart at about 9pm on Thursday from San Francisco (Friday, 9.30am IST) and was to land in Mumbai at around 2.50am. The flight was first delayed citing technical reasons and was later cancelled, leaving the passengers stranded at the boarding gate.

“Air India flight AI180, scheduled to operate from San Francisco (SFO) to Mumbai (BOM) on 8 June 2023, was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. Affected guests have been offered the option of alternative flights or a full refund for the cancelled flight,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“We will also reimburse all expenses that our guests may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take flight,” the spokesperson added.

However, passengers took to social media to express their anger.

A passenger’s relative Kajal Brahmkstri said in a post on Twitter: ‘@airindia my sister is stranded @ SFO airport for her flight which after a wait of almost 8 hours at the airport stands cancelled. You guys issue a notice asking for customers to reschedule their flight by giving a full refund. My sister managed to do so but now you are refusing. This is such a torture. Please follow your set of rules mentioned on the notice given to customers. And issue whatever refund required…’ (sic)

Officials close to the matter said that the flight was cancelled due to issues with one of the tyres of the aircraft.

The airline, in a communication to the passengers, asked the passengers to book themselves on their own but assured full refund. “..We assure you that we will reimburse the fare in case you book yourself on another airline. In this case the refund of the Air India ticket will be the difference of the fares,” the internal communication accessed by HT read.

