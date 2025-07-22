Air India completes inspection of Boeing 787, 737 planes | What the airline said

Air India on Tuesday said that it has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. An Air India Boeing 777-300ER plane is towed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, United States.(Reuters)

The inspection was mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 14 in the wake of the deadly crash of an Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad last month.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 persons out of the 242 onboard on June 12. An additional 19 people lost their lives on the ground in the crash and the post-crash explosion.

A preliminary report of the investigation into the incident, released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after a month, identified fuel being cut off to both engines shortly after takeoff as the cause of the disaster. The fuel control switches of the crashed aircraft were found in the “cutoff” position.

Here's the full statement of Air India



"Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet.

Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express, Air India’s low cost subsidiary. With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025.

In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on 12 July and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The same has been communicated to the regulator.

Air India remains committed to the safety of passengers and crew members."