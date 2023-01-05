Air India episode: Delhi Police seeks look-out circular against Shankar Mishra

Delhi Police on Thursday has written to the concerned authority to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the offender Shankar Mishra who urinated on an elderly co-passenger onboard a Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York. According to officials, Mishra has not been cooperating with the police in investigating the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Mumbai, Mishra was reportedly onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26 and carried out the offence, however, the airline reported the incident to the police a month later on December 28. He was charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by Delhi. The airline barred him from flying for 30 days. It is reported that Mishra fled to his hometown to avoid arrest.

5 points| Who is Shankar Mishra, Air India passenger who urinated on woman?

A Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the regulator had not been notified, and that a report had been sought from the airline. “There were failures at multiple levels... In all, it’s a complete breakdown of the system,” said an airline official, who asked not to be named. The airline sent in its report to the regulator later on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drawing parallels with this incident, another such urinating episode was reported that took place on December 6 on the Paris-Delhi flight of the similar airline. A drunk male passenger reportedly urinated on a woman co-passenger's blanket, however, no penal action was taken against him as he gave a written apology later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON