Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours over technical glitch

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 08:00 PM IST

The incident involved Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from LGBI Airport at 9.20 pm on Saturday.

Passengers on an Air India Express flight from Guwahati to Kolkata faced a harrowing ordeal after being deboarded twice due to a 'technical glitch' in the aircraft before being flown to their destination on Sunday afternoon — more than 18 hours after the scheduled departure, officials said.

The flight was delayed post midnight because of a "technical glitch" and passengers remained seated inside all the while(REUTERS/File)
The flight was delayed post midnight because of a "technical glitch" and passengers remained seated inside all the while(REUTERS/File)

The incident involved 170 passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 9.20 pm on Saturday.

The flight was delayed post midnight because of a "technical glitch" and passengers remained seated inside all the while, an aggrieved traveller said in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Several such videos of the delayed flight are being circulated on social media alleging no clear information for the flight's delay.

PTI, however, independently could not confirm the authenticity of the videos.

"Around 1:30 am, we were asked to deboard and taken to the lounge. From there, we were taken to a very cheap hotel for overnight stay. It did not provide us any breakfast," he alleged.

On Sunday morning, the passengers were brought back to the airport and boarded the same aircraft around 9:30 a.m. However, they were again informed by the captain and crew that the flight was further delayed due to the same technical issue.

After some time, they were again deboarded and brought back to the airport with the local Air India Express officials stating that a separate aircraft will ferry them to Kolkata.

Finally, they left Guwahati at 3:34 pm in a separate flight. Some of the 170 passengers opted for other airlines as offered by Air India Express.

An Air India Express spokesperson told PTI that the evening flight on the Guwahati-Kolkata route developed a "technical issue".

"An alternative aircraft was arranged the next day, resulting in an extended delay. Guests were provided with service recovery options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund," he added.

Rejecting the charge of 'cheap hotel' by passengers, an official of the company in Guwahati said travellers were offered the best available hotel and the airline staff also stayed in that property.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours over technical glitch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On