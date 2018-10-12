Air India flight with 136 passengers hits wall at Trichy airport, all safe

An Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit a wall at Trichy Airport on Thursday and had to be diverted to Mumbai, news agency ANI reports.

The plane going to Dubai hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport and was damaged. It was later declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai airport.

In a statement, Air India Express said that an internal inquiry had been set up and the pilot and co-pilot of the flight had been derostered pending investigation into the incident. The airline said that Directorate General of Civil Aviation had also been informed about the incident.

“All passengers landed safely at Mumbai airport and another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged,” the airline said.

