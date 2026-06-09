Air India flyer breaks window pane before landing; ‘No Fly’ action under review

A Delhi bound Air India passenger who broke a window pane on a Chandigarh-Delhi flight on Sunday has been referred to the airline’s internal committee, which will decide whether to declare him “unruly” and place him on the no-fly list, two officials familiar with the matter said. The passenger broke the inner glass pane of a window despite being given several verbal and written warnings. (Air India | Official Facebook)

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI1879 from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 as the aircraft was preparing to land.

“The passenger broke the inner glass pane of a window despite being given several verbal and written

warnings by the crew,” one of the officials said.

“The ground staff was informed and he was handed over to airport staff and security personnel after the flight landed in Delhi,” another official added.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI1879 operating from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 landed safely at Delhi following an incident involving an unruly passenger during the flight. The cockpit crew followed the standard operating procedure and, after issuing warnings to the passenger, reported the matter to the security team at Delhi airport. Safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft was never compromised at any point during the flight.”

The airline said the passenger was subsequently handed over to security agencies on arrival and that the incident was reported to the regulator.

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“Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for behaviour that can impact the safety and security of passengers and staff,” a spokesperson said.

To be sure, under the 2017 civil aviation rules (CAR), all cases are referred to the airline’s internal committee, which has 30 days to determine the category and duration of the ban. Pending its decision, airlines can impose a temporary ban of up to 30 days.

“The passenger had been aggressive and dismissive of repeated warnings issued by the cabin crew, but started repeatedly apologising once he was handed over to security personnel,” an airport official said.

“The passenger is a resident of Patna. The matter has been referred to the airline’s internal committee, which will assess whether he should be classified as an unruly passenger and whether further action should be taken under applicable rules,” the official said.

Officials also said that a passenger attempted to escape while in police custody at Delhi airport on Monday morning.

“While being escorted by Delhi Police at Terminal 3, he managed to break away and run towards the forecourt area. However, CISF’s quick response team (QRT) personnel spotted him and apprehended him within minutes before handing him back to the police,” a second airport official said on condition of anonymity.

“During the inquiry, his parents informed police that he was a person with mental health issues and requested that he be allowed to travel to Patna. Air India, however, did not permit him to board another flight because of the ongoing proceedings related to the incident,” he said.

“After the completion of necessary formalities, he was released and handed over to his parents,” the official confirmed.