Air India flyer suffers ‘second-degree burn’ after crew spilled hot water; airline apologises

A passenger travelling on a San Fransisco-bound Air India flight faced with a harrowing incident which eventually rendered her bed-ridden. Charu Tomar, the flyer headed to the US from New Delhi, said on a X (formerly Twitter) how a flight allendant spilled hot water on her leg and left it unattended, proving their ‘lack of training and professionalism’. Air India (REUTERS)

The flyer was travelling with her four-year-old son and 83-year-old mother-in-law. She found herself in an afflicting situation when she felt excutiating pain after hot water being spilled on her right leg. “To my shock, the crew members initially ran away from the situation.”

Furthermore, she observed ‘slow response and inadequate efforts’ from the crew despite her pleas to provide immediate cooling agents to the injury.

After ‘screaming and crying for help’, Tomar was offered medical assistance by a physician on board and diagnosed her with second-degree burn and attempted to provide care. “However, the flight lacked essential medical supplies, and the treatment was far from ideal I endured severe pain for nearly two hours in flight with no pain medication or proper first aid kit available,” the flyer added.

Upon landing, she added that the crew ‘seemed more interested in preparing for landing than in my ongoing distress’. A team of paramedics evacuated her.

She also said that no assistance was provided to her family members, leaving them alone and unaware of what was happening.

Responding to the incident, Air India expressed its apology and said the airline has taken a serious note of the incident.

“The crew immediately administered first aid to the guest and paged for a doctor on board, who attended to the affected guest. A team of paramedics assisted the guest upon arrival at San Francisco. We have expressed our sincere apologies to the guest, whom our teams have been in touch with to offer all further assistance, including medical care,” the Air India spokesperson said.