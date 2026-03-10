Air India launches probe after video shows former cabin crew member inside cockpit during flight

As a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, Air India responded to the incident, saying that it had launched a probe into the matter. “We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit. Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness,” a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement.

A former cabin crew member of Air India was seen inside the cockpit of an aircraft while the flight was in the air, sparking concerns regarding passenger safety and protocols.

The airline said it was verifying the authenticity of the video, adding that it had also “initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video.”

Air India said that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, so that it can determine whether there had been complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols. “At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” it said.

The video shows a cabin crew member sitting in the pilot's seat and then rotates to show the clouds through the windscreen. Posting the video on social media platform X, a user said, “he plane is in the air and an air hostess is sitting in the cockpit making reels. Is this really allowed? Feels quite disturbing to see something like this when passenger safety is supposed to be the top priority.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Can cabin crew enter plane's cockpit during journey? While the cabin crew does not typically enter the cockpit while the flight is being operated, it can happen in exceptional circumstances owing to a rule mandating that there must be two people in the cockpit at all times.

If one pilot leaves, a cabin crew member must enter to prevent any instance wherein one person can lock the other out, a rule brought in owing to previous such incidents.

One of the users pointed this out in response to the video, saying, “The best I can make of this is, the commander of the plane stepped out to stretch or take a loo break and the cabin crew was sent to replace due to the 2-people in cockpit at all times rule.”