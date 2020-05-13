e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India partly seals Delhi’s Centaur hotel as crew tests Covid-19 positive

Air India partly seals Delhi’s Centaur hotel as crew tests Covid-19 positive

Last week, five pilots of Air India and a technician and a driver of the airline’s engineering wing tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Centaur hotel, near IGI Airport in New Delhi,.
The Centaur hotel, near IGI Airport in New Delhi,. (HT PHOTO)
         

Air India has partly sealed its Centaur hotel in Delhi near the airport for sanitisation after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19 at a temporary facility there, officials said according to PTI.

Air India owns another Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

Last week, five pilots of Air India and a technician and a driver of the airline’s engineering wing tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

All the pilots operate Boeing 787 fleet and had flown to China before April 20.

The technician and the driver of Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) working for Reliance in their hangar at the Mumbai airport tested positive after they undertook the swab test on May 7.

Earlier in April, one of Air India’s cabin crew in one of the evacuation flights between Mumbai and Newark in the United States had tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Air India began a huge evacuation programme called Vande Bharat to bring back stranded Indians from the Maldives and Bangladesh and West Asian states like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the first phase of the exercise.

The government will operate 149 flights from 31 countries, including the US, Australia and France, during the second phase of the evacuation from May 16.

tags
top news
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In