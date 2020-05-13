Air India partly seals Delhi’s Centaur hotel as crew tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:00 IST

Air India has partly sealed its Centaur hotel in Delhi near the airport for sanitisation after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19 at a temporary facility there, officials said according to PTI.

Air India owns another Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

Last week, five pilots of Air India and a technician and a driver of the airline’s engineering wing tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

All the pilots operate Boeing 787 fleet and had flown to China before April 20.

The technician and the driver of Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) working for Reliance in their hangar at the Mumbai airport tested positive after they undertook the swab test on May 7.

Earlier in April, one of Air India’s cabin crew in one of the evacuation flights between Mumbai and Newark in the United States had tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Air India began a huge evacuation programme called Vande Bharat to bring back stranded Indians from the Maldives and Bangladesh and West Asian states like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the first phase of the exercise.

The government will operate 149 flights from 31 countries, including the US, Australia and France, during the second phase of the evacuation from May 16.