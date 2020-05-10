e-paper
5 Air India pilots, 2 engineers test positive for Covid-19

The pilots were part of the repatriation teams and were tested 72 hours before they were pout on the duty roster.

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 12:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Air India aircraft among others parked on the tarmac at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport during lockdown against coronavirus, in New Delhi.
An Air India aircraft among others parked on the tarmac at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport during lockdown against coronavirus, in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Five pilots and two engineers of Air India have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said on Sunday.

The pilots tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-flight test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for duty.

All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

