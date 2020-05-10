5 Air India pilots, 2 engineers test positive for Covid-19
The pilots were part of the repatriation teams and were tested 72 hours before they were pout on the duty roster.mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 12:40 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Five pilots and two engineers of Air India have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said on Sunday.
The pilots tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-flight test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for duty.
All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai.
More details are awaited.
