Air India passenger, who urinated on woman, arrested from Bengaluru

The Delhi police on Saturday said that Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on a woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight in November, has been arrested from Bengaluru.

Deputy commissioner of police (Indira Gandhi International Airport) Ravi Singh said that Mishra has been arrested and brought to Delhi. “Further investigation in the case is in progress,” he said.

The Delhi police had registered a case under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place) and 354 (Molestation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) of the Aircraft Act. Three teams were working on the case including one in Mumbai, another in Bengaluru , where the man was traced to ,and the third in Delhi providing technical support.

The incident took place on November 26 when Mihsra, allegedly drunk, urinated on a woman. She informed the Air India and claimed their response was unprofessional.

Air India informed Delhi Police about the incident on December 28 after which police contacted the woman but she said that her complaint to Air India should be considered her original complaint. The Delhi police registered the case on Wednesday, however, Mishra had been evading arrest since. On Friday, he was sacked by his employer, Wells Fargo, which termed the allegations against him as “disturbing.”