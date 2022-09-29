Home / India News / Air India reduces senior citizen, student concessions from 50% to 25%

Air India reduces senior citizen, student concessions from 50% to 25%

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:51 PM IST

“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India said the reduction in the concessions was being done considering the market situation.(Bloomberg file photo)
Air India said the reduction in the concessions was being done considering the market situation.(Bloomberg file photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Air India has announced that it has reduced its senior citizen and student concessions from 50 per cent to 25 per cent to rationalise airfares. The airline, which was reacquired by the Tata Group in January, said the reduction in the concessions was being done considering the market situation.

“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that even after this measure, the carrier's discount on base fares for senior citizens and students will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines. Apart from senior citizens and students, there is no change in concessions for other categories of travellers.

The carrier currently offers concessions for armed forces personnel, Arjuna Awardees, recipients of Gallantry Awards, cancer patients and blind people among others.

Thursday's development comes just two days after Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd were reportedly holding talks to merge the businesses of Air India and Vistara Airlines.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out