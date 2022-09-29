Air India reduces senior citizen, student concessions from 50% to 25%

Air India has announced that it has reduced its senior citizen and student concessions from 50 per cent to 25 per cent to rationalise airfares. The airline, which was reacquired by the Tata Group in January, said the reduction in the concessions was being done considering the market situation.

“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that even after this measure, the carrier's discount on base fares for senior citizens and students will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines. Apart from senior citizens and students, there is no change in concessions for other categories of travellers.

The carrier currently offers concessions for armed forces personnel, Arjuna Awardees, recipients of Gallantry Awards, cancer patients and blind people among others.

Thursday's development comes just two days after Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd were reportedly holding talks to merge the businesses of Air India and Vistara Airlines.