e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency

Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency

The scheme is being introduced for some employees to opt on a voluntary basis as well and can be availed for “personal reasons”.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:13 IST
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This Scheme shall be applicable to permanent employees of the company. (HT Photo)
This Scheme shall be applicable to permanent employees of the company. (HT Photo)
         

National carrier Air India has begun the process of sending some employees on leave without pay ranging from six months or two years that can also be extended up to five years, it said in an official staff order issued on Tuesday.

The scheme is being introduced for some employees to opt on a voluntary basis as well and can be availed for “personal reasons”.

“This Scheme (LWP) is being introduced for grant of leave without pay and allowances for permanent- employees, for a period of six months (extendable upto 5 years) or for a period of two years (extendable upto 5 years) at the discretion of the Management,” the order said.

This Scheme shall be applicable to permanent employees of the company.

“Board of Directors in its l02nd meeting held on 7th July,2020 has approved a Scheme whereby employees can opt to take Leave Without Pay ranging from six months or for two years and the same can be extendable upto five years,” the order said.

“The Scheme also authorises CMD to pass an order on behalf and in the name of the Company whereby an employee would be sent on leave for six months or for a period of two years extendable upto five years, depending upon...suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past, as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy,” it added.

The policy approved by the board states that departmental heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region are required to assess each individual on the above mentioned factors and identity the cases where option of compulsory leave without pay can be exercised.

To streamline the process of identification of redundant manpower who would be told to proceed on compulsory leave without pay a committee of The respective Regional Directors will be constituted comprising General Manager (Personnel), General Manager(Finance) and concerned Departmental Head.

The Committee would go through the records, based on the above factors and will recommend the individuals whose names will be forwarded to headquarters with due recommendations of Regional Director for obtaining approval of CMD, for compulsory leave.

tags
top news
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In