Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:13 IST

National carrier Air India has begun the process of sending some employees on leave without pay ranging from six months or two years that can also be extended up to five years, it said in an official staff order issued on Tuesday.

The scheme is being introduced for some employees to opt on a voluntary basis as well and can be availed for “personal reasons”.

“This Scheme (LWP) is being introduced for grant of leave without pay and allowances for permanent- employees, for a period of six months (extendable upto 5 years) or for a period of two years (extendable upto 5 years) at the discretion of the Management,” the order said.

This Scheme shall be applicable to permanent employees of the company.

“Board of Directors in its l02nd meeting held on 7th July,2020 has approved a Scheme whereby employees can opt to take Leave Without Pay ranging from six months or for two years and the same can be extendable upto five years,” the order said.

“The Scheme also authorises CMD to pass an order on behalf and in the name of the Company whereby an employee would be sent on leave for six months or for a period of two years extendable upto five years, depending upon...suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past, as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy,” it added.

The policy approved by the board states that departmental heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region are required to assess each individual on the above mentioned factors and identity the cases where option of compulsory leave without pay can be exercised.

To streamline the process of identification of redundant manpower who would be told to proceed on compulsory leave without pay a committee of The respective Regional Directors will be constituted comprising General Manager (Personnel), General Manager(Finance) and concerned Departmental Head.

The Committee would go through the records, based on the above factors and will recommend the individuals whose names will be forwarded to headquarters with due recommendations of Regional Director for obtaining approval of CMD, for compulsory leave.