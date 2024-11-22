Air India to set up Basic Maintenance Training Organisation in Bengaluru

Air India on Friday announced the setting up of the Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) in Bengaluru to offer a four-year aircraft maintenance engineering (AME) course. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will certify the course expected to commence from mid-2026. The course will include classroom academic work and practical on-the-job training for two years each. Air India officials said the airline aims to strengthen the availability of aircraft maintenance engineers. (X)

Air India Aviation Academy director Sunil Bhaskaran said BMTO will establish a pipeline of skilled engineers trained to the airline’s standards from the outset. “This facility and programme, combined with proximity to Kempegowda International Airport [Bengaluru], will enable our AME cadets to gain hands-on, real-world experience as part of their training, supporting their future as industry-ready professionals aligned with Air India’s ongoing fleet expansion needs.”

Air India officials said that the airline aims to strengthen the availability of aircraft maintenance engineers as it expands its fleet. “Air India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), to develop a build-to-suit facility for the AME programme that will feature modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories for practical training, and a team of qualified trainers,” the airline said in a statement said.

The purpose-built campus for BMTO will be spread over 86,000 square feet at the Bengaluru Airport City.

The statement said the airline aimed to foster a workforce of skilled professionals for aircraft maintenance and engineering operations where students will receive hands-on experience and training, adhering to industry standards and Air India’s specific requirements. It added the airline will implement the AME programne with institutions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad until the new facility is operationalised to ensure continuity in its commitment towards AME education and workforce development as well as to support its requirements for aircraft maintenance engineers.