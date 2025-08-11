Air India to suspend services to Washington D.C. from Sept 1. Here's why

Air India on Monday announced it will suspend its non-stop flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C., from September 1, 2025, citing operational constraints tied to a major fleet upgrade and ongoing airspace restrictions. Air India said the decision stems from a planned shortfall in its fleet as 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft undergo extensive retrofitting.(Representational image)

The airline said the decision stems from a planned shortfall in its fleet as 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft undergo extensive retrofitting, a process expected to run until late 2026. The retrofit programme, launched last month, is aimed at significantly improving the passenger experience but will keep multiple aircraft out of service at any given time.

The continued closure of Pakistani airspace, which forces longer flight routings for certain international sectors, has added to the operational complexity.

"The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026. That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity," the airlines said in a press release.

Passengers booked on the Delhi–Washington route beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered rebooking on alternative flights or full refunds. Air India said travellers can still reach Washington, D.C., via one-stop connections through its US gateways in New York, Newark, Chicago, and San Francisco, in partnership with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

The carrier will continue to operate direct flights between India and six North American destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver.