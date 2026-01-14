Air pollution, traffic woes, pothole-ridden roads: Problems Mumbaikars want solved as BMC polls approach

As Mumbai prepares to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for Thursday, January 15, the city’s electorate is focused on pressing civic concerns that shape everyday life. From redevelopment, water supply to air pollution and traffic chaos, voters are looking for practical solutions rather than promises. Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in Maharashtra’s municipal corporations will begin at 7.30 am. (AFP)

On polling day on Thursday, all eyes will be on Mumbai, which is seeing a three-cornered fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS and the Congress-VBA alliances.

What Mumbai wants: Redevelopment Redevelopment surfaced as a decisive concern. From pagdi tenants in South Mumbai to slum residents stuck in stalled Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, and occupants of ageing, dilapidated buildings left in limbo, the issue dominated voter priorities.

