    Air pollution, traffic woes, pothole-ridden roads: Problems Mumbaikars want solved as BMC polls approach

    From redevelopment, water supply to air pollution and traffic chaos, voters are looking for practical solutions rather than promises.

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 11:15 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    As Mumbai prepares to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for Thursday, January 15, the city’s electorate is focused on pressing civic concerns that shape everyday life. From redevelopment, water supply to air pollution and traffic chaos, voters are looking for practical solutions rather than promises.

    Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in Maharashtra’s municipal corporations will begin at 7.30 am. (AFP)

    On polling day on Thursday, all eyes will be on Mumbai, which is seeing a three-cornered fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS and the Congress-VBA alliances.

    What Mumbai wants:

    Redevelopment

    Redevelopment surfaced as a decisive concern. From pagdi tenants in South Mumbai to slum residents stuck in stalled Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, and occupants of ageing, dilapidated buildings left in limbo, the issue dominated voter priorities.

    Rehabilitation of tenants

    Timely rehabilitation of tenants living in state-sponsored mass housing projects was another major demand, with residents seeking faster and more accountable execution.

    Mumbai residents' key demands with BMC polls scheduled for January 15. (HT)

    Parking

    Parking became an emotionally charged issue in South Mumbai areas such as Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Cumballa Hill and Girgaum. Candidates promised multi-level parking facilities, resident-only parking zones and stricter enforcement.

    Water supply

    In the suburbs, water supply remained a recurring grievance. Residents flagged uneven distribution, low pressure, erratic timings and the continued influence of the tanker mafia.

    Water contamination

    Water contamination was highlighted, particularly in older localities such as Kalina, Andheri East and Jogeshwari.

    Civic conditions

    Air pollution, pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion featured as common concerns across Mumbai.

    Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in Maharashtra’s municipal corporations will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. A total of 34.8 million eligible voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates across the state, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. The votes will be counted on January 16.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes