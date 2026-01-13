BMC polls 2026: From schools to offices, what’s closed and what’s open in Mumbai on January 15

As Maharashtra's Mumbai votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Maharashtra Election Commission has declared a public holiday on January 15 across areas where polling will take place. The move is aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation and smooth conduct of the civic polls. BMC polls 2025: The civic polls are scheduled to take place across several cities of Maharashtra on January 15. (Hindustan Times)

The holiday will apply to regions under 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

Below is a detailed look at what will remain closed and what will continue to function in Mumbai on January 15.

Public holiday in Mumbai on polling day According to the State Election Commission, January 15 will be a public holiday for:

• Government offices

• Semi-government offices

• Corporations and boards

• Public sector undertakings

• Banks

• Central government offices located within the BMC limits

The decision follows preparations reviewed during meetings held on January 6 and 7, attended by senior election, police and civic officials.

Schools and colleges • Most government and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai are expected to remain closed due to the public holiday.

• Private institutions may also suspend classes, especially if their premises are being used as polling stations.

Offices and workplaces • Government and semi-government offices within BMC limits will remain shut.

• Banks and public sector offices will also observe the holiday.

• Private offices may decide operations based on internal policies, though many are expected to remain closed.

Emergency services • Essential and emergency services will continue to function as usual.

• Hospitals, ambulances, fire services and police services will remain operational throughout the day.

Public transport • Local trains, BEST buses and other public transport services in Mumbai are expected to operate normally.

• Additional arrangements may be made to help voters reach polling stations without difficulty.

Facilities at polling stations The Election Commission has said that special care will be taken to assist vulnerable voters. Priority will be given to:

• Senior citizens

• Persons with disabilities

• Pregnant women

• Lone parents with children

Polling booths will be equipped with electricity, clean drinking water, toilet facilities and ramps.

The civic polls are scheduled to take place across several cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Jalgaon and Dhule, among others.



