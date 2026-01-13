BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: SC to hear 'mass rejection' petition today; row erupts over 'lungi' jibe
BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: As election day nears, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition which challenges the Bombay HC decision of the "mass rejection" of nomination forms for the BMC elections on “hyper-technical” and non-statutory grounds to “favour the ruling party”.
Meanwhile, a row has erupted after the State Election Commission announced its decision to bar the Mahayuti-government from releasing its January instalment for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin' scheme. As per the polling body, this decision comes due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.
Maharashtra Civic Elections set for Jan 15
The Maharashtra civic elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026. For smooth operation and voting, a government holiday has been declared for Thursday.
For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, a total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the 227-wards.
The State Election Commission has announced that voting for civic election 2026 will take place on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The results for the Maharashtra civic elections will be declared on Friday, January 16, 2026.
BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of offering bribes to voters and opposition candidates for withdrawal of nominations in the upcoming local body elections.
While addressing a joint rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on Monday, he alleged that money has been offered to candidates to withdraw their nomination forms in 66 places (wards). He further said that money was being offered to voters despite claims of development.
"BJP people are distributing money, and Shinde's people are catching them. Don't know what is happening. I visited Kalyan-Dombivli and other poll areas. They are distributing ₹5,000 per vote. I don't understand. On the one hand, they claim to have worked toward development. On the other hand, they pay money and ask for votes. Then what development are you talking about?" said Thackeray.
BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday barred the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government from releasing the January instalment of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin' scheme ahead of schedule.
The SEC issued the clarification after receiving multiple complaints triggered by media reports that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister Girish Mahajan had stated that eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme would receive a consolidated amount of ₹3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts before Makar Sankranti on January 14.
The state election body has clarified that the decision to halt this instalment comes due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls. Read more here
BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP leader K Annamalai from Tamil Nadu has landed squarely in the middle of election rhetoric in Mumbai, where the municipal election campaigns have turned into a contest over who's a true citizen and who's an outsider to India's financial capital.
The BJP leader's statements were slammed by UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray who said Annamalai's statements show his party "only wants to insult and loot" Mumbai and Maharashtra.
The strongest of reaction to Annamalai came unsurprisingly from Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
He harked back to a controversial slogan from the 1960s and ’70s of the Shiv Sena founded by Raj Thackeray's uncle and Uddhav's father, the late Bal Thackeray - 'Hatao lungi, bajao pungi'
BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition, challenging the Bombay High Court’s dismissal of his petition regarding the “mass rejection” of nomination forms for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on “hyper-technical” and non-statutory grounds to “favour the ruling party”.
The matter is set to be heard today, two days before the elections on January 15.