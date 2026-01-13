BMC polls 2026 LIVE Updates: SC to hear 'mass rejection' petition today; row erupts over 'lungi' jibe

Meanwhile, a row has erupted after the State Election Commission announced its decision to bar the Mahayuti-government from releasing its January instalment for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin' scheme. As per the polling body, this decision comes due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Maharashtra Civic Elections set for Jan 15

The Maharashtra civic elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026. For smooth operation and voting, a government holiday has been declared for Thursday.

For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, a total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the 227-wards.

The State Election Commission has announced that voting for civic election 2026 will take place on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The results for the Maharashtra civic elections will be declared on Friday, January 16, 2026.