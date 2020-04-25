e-paper
AIR’s Dawn Chorus to ring across globe

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020
On Sunday, May 3, All India Radio (AIR) will air morning songs of birds from around the globe to spread a message of hope and a victory over odds.

May 3 is International Dawn Chorus day, and every year the morning melodies of birds is broadcast live by radio channels. The spectacular live broadcast moves from one country to another, from east to west, along with the sun’s rays.

However, with Covid-19 ravaging many countries, live broadcasts have become difficult and Ireland’s RTE radio and the European Broadcasting Union (which represents radio companies across 56 countries) , prime movers behind the project, decided to cal it off this year.

However, the country’s own All India Radio (AIR), decided to step forward. AIR’s External Service Division (ESD) decided to put forward its own crowd sourced dawn chorus.

“India had been participating in the EBU-RTE dawn chorus event for the past four years. We were looking forward this year also. But when we learnt that the dawn chorus may not happen because of coronavirus related concerns, we considered taking our own crowd-sourced version to the global level,” said a senior AIR official who asked not to be named

The official said AIR wrote to several broadcasters many of whom sent in their own crowd-sourced recordings.

“There has been a response from the European Broadcasting Union, BBC Scotland, Bangladesh,

Around 22 countries from the EBU have already sent recordings which are also crowd-sourced.

AIR’s recordings and compilation will be sent to broadcasters in at least 20 countries that have shown interest and many of them will be telecasting the crowd-sourced chorus this year, according to the official.

“The programme used to happen once a year but this year, it was not happening the way it did. We thought it would be interesting, because the regular dawn chorus was not happening, to ask for recordings from others,” said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharati.

“Prasar Bharati has taken a lead in this year’s dawn chorus. The recordings we have taken through crowd-sourcing and which have been shared by other broadcasters will be aired on the 3rd of May. The recordings will also be shared with other broadcasters who will air them according to their requirements,” said Amlanjyoti Majumdar, Director of the External Service Division of AIR.

