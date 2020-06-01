e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic

AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic

No-frills airline AirAsia India on Monday said it is offering 50,000 seats without charging base fare to the doctor community who, along with other frontline workers, are working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
Under the RedPass initiative, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 seats without any base fare on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude.
Under the RedPass initiative, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 seats without any base fare on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude.(Reuters file photo)
         

No-frills airline AirAsia India on Monday said it is offering 50,000 seats without charging base fare to the doctor community who, along with other frontline workers, are working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a mark of respect to our doctors and in recognition of the admirable values they have displayed through the last few months, we at AirAsia India wanted to express our gratitude for their tireless efforts in keeping the nation safe and healthy,” Air Asia India Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.

Under the RedPass initiative, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 seats without any base fare on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation, the airline said in release.

However, airport fees, charges and statutory taxes will be borne by the traveller, it said. To avail the offer, doctors can submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between July 1 and September 30 with their registration number or ID as proof on its website, the airline said adding that the applications can be submitted by June 12.

Besides these base free passes, they would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport. The RedPass would be valid for a one way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network, the airline said in the release.

tags
top news
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In