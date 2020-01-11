AirAsia pilot suspended for overshooting runway during Mumbai-Indore flight

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:12 IST

The country’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday, suspended an Air Asia captain for a runway excursion in Indore on November 3, 2019.

The Air Asia flight IAD374 that took off from Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport overshot Indore airport’s (Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar) runway 32 in November 2019. DGCA’s investigation revealed that the local air traffic control (ATC) had instructed the flight to hold at the holding point of runway 32. The first officer (co-pilot) read back the ATC instructions correctly and briefed the same to the captain, the main pilot of the aircraft.

“However, pilot breached the holding point runway 32,” read a DGCA order.

DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the pilot in command and to the first officer asking for an explanation on the lapses following which, the captain accepted his mistake. The DGCA then suspended the captain’s flying licence.

Earlier this month, DGCA had suspended the licence of a GoAir captain for six months and that of a co-pilot for three months for a runway excursion that also took place in November last year.

The low-cost carrier’s Nagpur to Bengaluru flight had overshot the runway during landing on November 11 as the cockpit crew violated mandatory aviation requirements by continuing to land even after losing visual reference at about 50 feet over Bengaluru airport.

In September last year, DGCA had suspended a Spice Jet pilot for three months for runway incursion at the Mumbai airport in July.