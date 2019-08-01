Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, son Karti

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:32 IST

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram till August 9 in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court has listed the matter for further arguments on August 9 in the case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). CBI is looking into purported corruption angle and ED is looking into alleged money laundering.

Special judge OP Saini granted relief following arguments on the anticipatory bail plea after the two probe agencies sought adjournment on the grounds that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who would be arguing the case, was not available.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and Karti said in the court that the investigation is motivated. “It is a saga of persecution. It is a saga of motivated investigation,” Sibal said.

Sibal also said Karti has appeared 10 before ED 10 times and there is no chance that his clients would flee as they are both members of Parliament. He said that ED has not accused them of tampering with the witness and both are cooperating.

The ED on May 30 had sought three weeks’ time, saying that a senior officer is in Singapore to get some documents related to the case. The agency had alleged it has come across the fact that Advantage Strategic Consulting Pte Ltd, Singapore is “beneficially owned” by Chidambaram and his son and that it “received funds from a company figured in Panama papers and registered in British Virgin Island.”

The central probe agency had also informed the court that they have taken up the matter with authorities in Singapore and are still awaiting details from them regarding the source of deposits and reasons for withdrawal from these bank accounts. It further said that ED has sent a team of officers led by the special director of enforcement to get these documents.

During Thursday’s proceeding, Sibal said the agency had told the court that officials have gone to Singapore and are expecting documents, therefore, bail should not be granted.

“In anticipation of something, you know nothing about, how can bail be cancelled? What kind of submission is that? It is malafide,” argued Sibal.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal at a time when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (FIPB has since been disbanded). P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The Aircel-Maxis case refers to a 2006 investment in Indian telecom company Aircel Ltd by Malaysia’s Maxis Communications which, the CBI says, was in violation of the then prevailing foreign investments laws.

