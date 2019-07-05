On Nirmala Sitharaman’s bahi khata, Chidambaram’s iPad dig

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram declared on Friday that a future Congress finance minister will bring an iPad to present the budget.

The comment comes after first-time finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke from tradition and opted for a bahi khata (traditional ledger) to present the union budget. (Follow budget live updates here)

“Take it from me, our Congress finance minister will in future bring an iPad,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by ANI.

For years, finance minister and their deep maroon or brown briefcases holding budget papers were a common sight. In fact, year after year budget days saw ministers holding up their briefcases and posing for pictures with their team.

On Friday, Sitharaman was seen holding the folder in her right hand and posing with minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, finance secretary S.C. Garg, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, other secretaries of the ministry and officials.

