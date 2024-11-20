Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against P Chidambaram

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2024 11:56 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Wednesday stayed a trial court proceedings against former Union minister P Chidambaram in ED case.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress MP P Chidambaram addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(Sandip Mahankal)
Congress MP P Chidambaram addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(Sandip Mahankal)

The Delhi high court also issued notice to the ED and sought its response on P Chidambaram's petition challenging the trial court's order taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the probe agency against him and his son Karti Chidambaram in the money laundering case.

“Notice issued. Till the next date of hearing, the proceedings against the petitioner shall remain stayed. List on January 22,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said, adding that he will pass a detailed order later, news agency PTI reported.

Senior advocate N Hariharan and lawyers Arshdeep Singh Khurana and Akshat Gupta, representing P Chidambaram, contended that the special judge took cognisance of the chargesheet for the alleged offence of money laundering in the absence of any sanction for prosecution of the former Union minister who was a public servant when the offence was allegedly committed.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //