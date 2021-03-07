Aircraft doesn't know if man or woman officer is flying it: IAF’s Shaliza Dhami
Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander Shaliza Dhami said on Sunday if women were incapable of serving in the armed forces, they would not have made so much progress. “I have put in more than 17 years of service and there are so many others like me,” she told news agency ANI.
A day before International Women’s Day on Monday, Dhami ruled out gender bias and expressed confidence in one's skills. “It will be almost three decades for women officers in IAF. Aircraft doesn't know whether it's a male or female officer who is flying it. It is the journey to sit in the aircraft that says everything -- whether we will be able to do it or not,” she said.
Her statement comes months after the controversy over actor Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.’ Delhi High Court had in October last year refused to pass any interim order to restrain the streaming of the film based on allegations by the Centre that the Netflix film depicts the IAF in poor light and dents its image.
In recent years, many women have been seen performing leading roles in the defence sector. In January, flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day parade. She was part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) tableau that displayed mock-ups of the light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter and the Sukhoi-30 fighter plane.
Kanth had joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew the first solo on MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. At present, she is posted at an airbase in Rajasthan where she flies the MiG-21 Bison fighter plane.
During the Budget Session in Parliament last month, the government informed that the headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years. There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force, with the services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression, the government said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes way at 104
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aircraft doesn't know if man or woman officer is flying it: IAF’s Shaliza Dhami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold meeting with Kolkata farmers on March 13: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa Cong says Centre's new OCI notification will 'finish Goans working abroad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot says Centre should increase spending on Covid-19 research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohingyas in Jammu fear deportation to Myanmar after police detain over 150
- Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation
- In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km
- The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox