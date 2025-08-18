IndiGo, Akasa Air issue travel advisories amid rain red alert in Mumbai

IndiGo and Akasa Air, in separate advisories, urged passengers to plan their travel and check flight status in advance, amid heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Mumbai. A red alert has been issued in several parts of Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department. An orange alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department today for Mumbai as heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day. (Representational Image)

Citing the severe waterlogging in the city, both airlines posted on their official X handle advising travellers to check flight status and plan in advance.

In the advisory, Indigo informed that waterlogging has been reported on key airport routes, which might lead to delays. “If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and check your flight status on our app and website before stepping out,” it said further.

IndiGo also said that its teams are working to support customers in every way.

Akasa Air also posted on X saying that certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune might experience slow traffic and congestion on airport routes. “To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status,” it added.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. A traffic snarl was seen today on the Western Expressway near Vile Parle amid the heavy rain.

Apart from Mumbai, a rain warning is also in place for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts today. Earlier, the IMD said that heavy rainfall activity might continue over Maharashtra till August 21.

On Saturday, a red alert was sounded in the city for extremely heavy rainfall, with some parts receiving more than 200 mm of rainfall.

Visuals showed severe waterlogging at key areas, including Gandhi Market, Kings Circle, SCLR Bridge, and Malad Subway. Air services were also disrupted with 15 go-arounds and 2 diversions recorded. Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, released similar advisories then.