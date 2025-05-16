Menu Explore
Airport ops firm’s clearance junkedamid Turkey rift

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
May 16, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Citing national security, India revoked security clearance for Çelebi Aviation amid tensions with Turkey, affecting services at 9 airports.

New Delhi Citing national security concerns, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has revoked the security clearance of Turkish-founded Çelebi Aviation Pvt Ltd, which handles ground-based services at 9 airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The development comes amid mounting tensions between India and Turkey over the latter’s diplomatic and military ties to Pakistan. The Shiv Sena, a coalition partner in the Maharashtra government, had demanded that Mumbai airport cut ties with Celebi.

“Nothing is above the security of our nation and our fellow citizens. National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable,” said Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a press release, adding in a subsequent statement that the order would apply to the Turkish firm’s associated companies in India.

Celebi and associated companies have around over 10,000 employees in India providing services such as passenger handling, baggage processing, aircraft loading, cargo management, and ramp services, according to a company statement. It also said that reports on its ownership structure and ties to Ankara were “misleading ” and that it adheres to India’s laws. The company operates in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Kannur, Chennai, and the MOPA airport in Goa. It also runs one of Delhi airport’s two cargo terminals as a joint venture with the airport operator.

The decision triggered a scramble at major airports to avoid disruption of ground services. Delhi International Airport said it is coordinating with other service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations, while minister Naidu assured that arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure “seamless handling of passengers and cargo.”

