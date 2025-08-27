Extension, grace period for Airtel customers in J&K, HP as rain affects network, throws life out of gear

In view of the heavy rainfall and flooding in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, Airtel on Wednesday announced an extension and grace period for its prepaid and postpaid customers. Residential buildings lie partially submerged in floodwater after heavy rain showers induced a rise in the water level of the river Tawi in Jammu on August 27, 2025.(AFP)

A spokesperson for the company said that prepaid customers whose plans expire this week will receive a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data per day, even if they are unable to recharge.

Airtel postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services.

The company also said that Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been enabled in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh so that customers can stay connected through other available networks.

“Our teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore services at the earliest. Airtel stands with the people of these regions and remains committed to keeping them connected,” the spokesperson said.

Phone, internet services restored in J-K

Meanwhile, official said services were restored across all networks in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, PTI reported. "The phone and internet services, including mobile internet, fibre and landline internet, have been restored,” the officials said. The users can access 5G network speeds across the networks, they added.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir experienced network outages in all service providers after torrential rain created havoc in most places, especially in the Jammu region.

As reported by HT, Jammu recorded 380 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, making it the highest-ever one-time rainfall in a day in the region.

IMD centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said that Jammu recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours since the centre started recording in Jammu . “The 380 mm is record rainfall in Jammu in 24 hours since we started recording in Jammu in 1974,” he said.