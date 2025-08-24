Airtel down again; users in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata affected

Days after a major outage hit Airtel, the network is down again. This time, the users in Bengaluru and several other major cities have been majorly affected by the outage. Airtel down again(HT Photo)

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks tech crashes, complaints about the Airtel outage peaked at around 12:11 PM, with 6,815 reports about the crash.

Apart from Bengaluru, users in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and some other cities also reported the outage, according to the DownDetector map.

According to Airtel Cares, the issue appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption. The company said that the problem is expected to be resolved in one hour.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you,” the Airtel Cares message read.

Many users reacted to the outage on social media, with some saying that the company should at least notify its users about the disruption.

“Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this?@airtelindia at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless!” a user wrote on X.

“Airtel postpaid is down since last 6 hours, not able to make call or acces internet.@airtel is works, zero accountability and you can’t talk to customer care, @TRAI you should atleast take some action, it’s look like @airtelindia has taken Indian citizen for a ride,” another user shared their frustration.

Users across mobile networks in India had also experienced a prolonged outage on Monday, August 18 — starting majorly with Airtel, then to a lesser degree with Jio and Vodafone-Idea.