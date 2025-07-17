Airtel partners with Perplexity to offer free Perplexity Pro to all users | Details here

Bharti Airtel on Thursday signed a partnership with AI-powered answer engine Perplexity to provide a 12-month free subscription of the premium interface of Perplexity Pro to all its users. Airtel has approximately 360 million users, including those who avail mobile, WiFi and DTH services. Airtel users can avail this offer by logging in to their respective accounts in the Airtel Thanks app.(REUTERS File)

Earlier this year, Samsung has also introduced an offer, availing which all Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet users, who live in the US can get a full year of Perplexity Pro, a paid AI assistant subscription valued at $200, at no cost.

Airtel joins hands with Perplexity

"We're thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers," said the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Gopal Vittal.

The partnership between Airtel and Perplexity marks the interface's first-ever partnership with an Indian telecom company.

"This collaboration will bring a powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease," Vittal added.

How can Airtel users avail this offer?

Airtel users can avail the offer by logging in to their respective accounts in the Airtel Thanks app.

What makes Perplexity different from other AI engines?

Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language.

What makes Perplexity stand out from the AI engine crowd is that it offers an elevated customer search experience by providing a listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI tool for the precise outcome the user needs, and that too in real time.

Perplexity's premium interface or Perplexity Pro, costed at an annual expense of around ₹17000, is marked with enhanced features.

It eases the search experiences of heavy users, which comprises more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs - a strikingly unique tool that is developed by Perplexity, and brings ideas to life.

Perplexity looks forward to being more accessible

Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity Aravind Srinivas said the partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India.

“Be it a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done,” Srinivas added.

(With inputs from ANI)