Home / India News / AIUDF chief’s foundation booked for receiving foreign funds with alleged terror links

AIUDF chief’s foundation booked for receiving foreign funds with alleged terror links

An NGO called Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), in a series of tweets had alleged that several Turkey and UK-based organizations with links to Al Qaeda, Hamas and Hizbul Mujahideen, have given more than Rs 69 crore to Ajmal Foundation for education.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:12 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Badruddin Ajmal heads the All India United Democratic Front.
Badruddin Ajmal heads the All India United Democratic Front.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Police in Guwahati filed a FIR on Friday against a foundation run by Lok Sabha MP and chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal for receiving funds from some foreign agencies, allegedly linked to terror groups.

The FIR lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satya Ranjan Borah at Dispur police station against Ajmal Foundation alleges that the organization got funds from foreign agencies linked with terror outfits.

“The complainant alleges in the FIR that Ajmal Foundation had misused funds received from foreign agencies which had terror links. The FIR is lodged under sections of IPC and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. We are conducting investigations,” said Himangshu Das, ACP (Dispur).

“The FIR has been filed under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition) and 420 (cheating) of IPC read with Section 13 of FCRA,” said Das.

Borah’s complaint is based on allegations levelled against Ajmal Foundation by an NGO called Legal Rights Observatory (LRO). In a series of tweets on Thursday, the NGO alleged that several Turkey and UK-based organizations have given Rs 69.55 crore to Ajmal Foundation for education.

But only around Rs 2 crore of the total amount was reportedly spent on educational purposes. LRO also alleged that these funding agencies had links with Islamic terror groups such as Al Qaeda, Hamas and Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Many people in Assam are of the opinion that Badruddin Ajmal spends money from his own pocket to run his foundation. But the truth is that he receives funds from abroad,” Assam health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists.

“There are now allegations that the funds came from groups with terror links and most of the amount received was misused. I hope the central agencies will conduct proper investigation into this,” he added.

Set up in 2005 with headquarters in Hojai town of Assam, the foundation run by Ajmal, who has a flourishing perfume business, deals in education, healthcare, disaster relief, women empowerment etc.

The Ajmal Foundation has rubbished the allegations and said it welcomed a thorough probe.

“Most of our foreign funds come from UK under strict compliance of FCRA regulations and are used in social, education and relief works. A false impression about our foundation is being created based on incorrect information. We want the thorough investigation, so that the truth is revealed,” Khasrul Islam, director of Ajmal Foundation told a TV channel.

