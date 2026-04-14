AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal looks to regain support in Binnakandi in Assam assembly elections 2026

Badruddin Ajmal serves as the President of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and is a prominent political leader from Assam, contesting from the Binnakandi constituency in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026.

Nagaon: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal campaigns for party candidate Aminul Islam from the Rupohi Assembly constituency at Juria, in Nagaon district, Monday, April 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

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Ajmal has played a pivotal role in shaping state and national politics through the years, especially when it comes to minorities. Ajmal has been a member of parliament for Dhubri for several tenures, handling key political responsibilities and shaping regional politics. His rich political background makes him a strong candidate in the upcoming elections.

5 key facts about Badruddin Ajmal

At 74 years of age, Badruddin Ajmal is going through a difficult period in his political career after being defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dhubri. He lost to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain by a margin of more than 10 lakhs. His vote share also dropped below 20 per cent, compared to over 40 per cent in previous elections, showing a decline in his support.

2024 Lok Sabha elections in Dhubri. He lost to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain by a margin of more than 10 lakhs. His vote share also dropped below 20 per cent, compared to over 40 per cent in previous elections, showing a decline in his support. Ajmal was born on February 12, 1950, in the Hojai district of Assam. His family later moved to Mumbai, where his father set up the business of Ajmal Perfumes, and the business gradually rose to become a popular brand name. Ajmal later became associated with the family’s perfume business alongside his political career.

In 1982, Ajmal founded Markazul Ma'arif, a non-profit organisation focused on education and social work, especially in Assam. Through this initiative, he worked to provide modern education, including English and computer training, to madrasa students and expand schooling in underserved areas.

Badruddin Ajmal has been a strong critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it discriminatory and a threat to Assam’s social balance. He has led protests against the law and continues to demand its repeal, raising concerns about its impact on minority communities in the state.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by Badruddin Ajmal, faced a major setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, failing to win any seats in Assam. The party also lost its stronghold in Dhubri after 15 years, raising concerns about declining support. It is now planning to contest the 2026 Assembly elections independently in an attempt to rebuild its presence.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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