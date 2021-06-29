Ajay Jadeja fined for dumping garbage in Goa village

Former India and professional cricketer Ajay Jadeja was fined ₹5,000 by a local village panchayat in Goa for dumping garbage along a village bylane, a fine he paid, the sarpanch of Nachinola village in north Goa, said.

Jadeja, who owns a villa in the neighbouring village of Aldona, was identified by the volunteers who go about picking garbage on weekends and attempt to establish the source of garbage by rummaging for bills or addresses were surprised to find one such trail led to Jadeja’s bungalow.

“We found a bill in the name of Ajay Jadeja. We fined him like we fined everyone else and we informed him not to dump the garbage in the future. He graciously paid the fine. We are proud that such a celebrity, a popular cricket player, stays in our village, but they should follow garbage norms,” sarpanch of the village Trupti Bandodkar said.

The Nachinola village which neighbours Aldona is plagued by the problem of garbage being thrown by passing cars and scooters along roadsides with panchayat authorities often unable to curb the problem.

Panchayat authorities also encourage commuters to come forth with dashcam footage or other evidence to help track those who fling garbage from moving vehicles or just dump it and drive away.

Panchayats in Goa are also under the scanner of the high court for failing to bring the problem under control.