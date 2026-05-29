Ajit Doval meets Russia's maritime board chief Patrushev with focus on Arctic trade corridor, defence collaboration

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board, in Moscow on May 29. NSA Ajit Doval met Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia on 29 May 2026 in Moscow, Russia.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of proposals discussed during Patrushev’s visit to New Delhi in November 2025, focusing on maritime connectivity, shipbuilding cooperation, defence collaboration, and the training of sailors for operations in polar waters.

The meeting was significant from India's perspective as New Delhi is exploring new shipping routes for transporting energy resources such as oil and natural gas. The Arctic route, which Moscow is promoting as an alternative trade corridor linking Asia and Europe, could reduce shipping times and strengthen India's access to Arctic resources and emerging trade networks. It will also help diversify shipping corridors, reducing dependence on chokepoints such as the Suez Canal, Hormuz Strait.

They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors.

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The meeting forms part of ongoing high-level engagement between India and Russia aimed at deepening maritime, security, and defence ties.

Doval is in Moscow to attend the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters, where security officials from several countries are discussing emerging global challenges in an increasingly multipolar world.

On the sidelines of the forum, Doval has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India's strategic partnerships. On May 28, he met Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, and reviewed cooperation in key sectors including defence, energy and space.

As part of the visit, the Russian side also facilitated a tour of the National Space Center and the Joint Industry Information Centre of Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation.

Doval also met Myanmar's National Security Adviser Tin Aung San to discuss cooperation in security, defence and connectivity, while exchanging views on regional developments. The engagements reflect India's continued efforts to deepen cooperation with key partners across its neighbourhood and the broader Eurasian region.