Ajit Doval new 'distorian', should read real history: Jairam Ramesh on Netaji comment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh commented on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's statement that India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was there and said there is no way one can definitely say this as by 1940 Netaji had formed the Forward Bloc. "You can have opinions on this but it is a contrafactual question," Jairam Ramesh said calling the NSA a new entry in the club of distorians -- a moniker that Jairam Ramesh earlier used for Kiren Rijiju. Ajit Doval on Saturday said India would not have been partitioned if Netaji was there.

Earlier on Saturday, Doval delivered the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture in which he said Netaji had the audacity to challenge Gandhi and had he been there, India would not have been partitioned because Jinnah said he could accept only one leader and that is Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Mr Ajit Doval who doesn’t speak much has now joined the tribe of Distorians," Jairam Ramesh said adding that it was true that Netaji challenged Gandhi, he was a leftist and a staunch and stout secular. " Would Partition not have happened if Netaji was alive then? Who can say because by 1940 Netaji had formed the Forward Bloc. You can have opinions on this but it is a contrafactual question," Jairam Ramesh said.

"One thing Mr Doval did not say. The man who championed Partition of Bengal was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in the face of strong opposition from Sarat Chandra Bose, Netaji's elder brother.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said Muslim League and Hindu Mahasabha were equally responsible for India's partition. "Even CPI supported Muslim League's demand for separate homeland. SP Mukherjee was Dy Premier of Benga; under Fazlul Haque who moved Lahore Resolution in Muslim League Conference demanding Pakistan," the Trinamool MP wrote.

