Ajit Jogi’s son held for forged election affidavit

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:50 IST

Chhattisgarh police arrested Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, on Tuesday morning in a case of alleged cheating and furnishing false details in his affidavit in the 2013 assembly elections. Amit Jogi was later produced in court and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

“We have arrested Amit Jogi in a case which was lodged against him in February under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code with Gaurela police station of Bilaspur by Sameera Paikra, BJP {Bharatiya Janata Party} candidate against him in 2013,” Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Agarwal told Hindustan Times.

Section 420 deals with cheating, Section 467 with forgery, Section 468 with forgery for the purpose of cheating, and 471 with passing off a forged document as a genuine one.

According to Agarwal, Paikara had alleged that Amit Jogi submitted false information regarding his birth certificate while filing his nomination in the 2013 state polls. “The case was investigated by Bilaspur police and on Tuesday morning he was arrested,” said the SP.

Jogi was later produced in the court of the judicial magistrate, first class, in Gaurela.

Amit Jogi argued in person in the court for bail but it was rejected and the court sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

Amit won 2013 assembly elections from Marwahi, a scheduled tribe seat, which is part of Bilaspur district.

In 2014, after losing the election, Sameera Paikra filed a writ petition with the Bilaspur high court challenging details provided by Amit Jogi on his caste and place of birth. The HC dismissed the petition in January this year on grounds that the term of the Chhattisgarh assembly elected in 2013 had already lapsed.

Meanwhile, Ajit Jogi, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) supremo and former CM, alleged a “jungle raj” was in place in Chhattisgarh. “This is vendetta politics and they are framing my son and me in false cases. Not a single case will stand in the court of law,” Jogi said.

On last Thursday, Bilaspur police registered a case against Ajit Jogi after his claim to tribal status was rejected by a government-appointed committee.

The case was registered under section 10-1 of Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Rules, 2013 with the Civil Lines police station. The offence involving senior the Jogi is non-bailable and carries a punishment of two years’ imprisonment.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 00:50 IST