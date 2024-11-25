Ajit Pawar shares big update on Maharashtra CM discussion within Mahayuti

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed talks of any ‘formula’ regarding the chief minister's post, saying that the Mahayuti alliance partners would decide on the matter together. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar celebrated their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai on November 23. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)

He also said that the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the state assembly elections left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) without enough strength to stake claim for the leader of the opposition's post.

The NCP chief attributed the alliance's success to initiatives like the government's ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which provides financial assistance to women.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, delivered a stellar performance in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

With the BJP winning 132 of the 149 seats it contested, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post for a third term.

Asked if any ‘formula’ for the chief minister's post was being decided, Pawar said, “There is no formula being discussed. We three (allies) will sit together and discuss on CM's post.”

“Yesterday, NCP selected me as the party's leader in the assembly. Eknath Shinde was also elected as Shiv Sena's leader in the assembly and BJP will also do the same. We will sit together and discuss and will provide a stable government,” Ajit Pawar added.

Pawar also said they will decide what formula to work out on the cabinet formation among the three parties.

“We now have a massive majority that not a single party from the opposition has got enough numbers to nominate leader of the opposition. This is a fact and one cannot deny it,” Pawar added.

The Mahayuti leaders, Fadnavis and Shinde, will uphold the tradition of respecting the opposition and other assembly members, Pawar said.

Pawar also credited the Ladki Bahin scheme for contributing to their victory. “We cannot overlook the impact of Ladki Bahin in this election. We are thankful to the women voters,” he stated.

Defending the scheme, Pawar, also the state finance minister, clarified, “If I had opposed the Ladki Bahin scheme, I wouldn’t have presented it in the House. I consulted several retired finance officers before finalising it.”

With PTI inputs