Ajit Pawar's 'chup baith na' to NCP worker urging Sharad Pawar not to quit viral

A video from the event on Tuesday where Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president post has gone viral. In the video, which is originally a live telecast of the event, an NCP worker urged Sharad Pawar with folded hands that they don't want to come to power but want Sharad Pawar as the chief. Ajit Pawar shut him up saying, 'Chup baith na..' Ajit Pawar scolded a party worker as he was requesting Sharad Pawar to continue as the party chief.

While Sharad Pawar's resignation from the party chief post will be a gain for Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar visibly supported his uncle's decision and urged the party workers at the event to not be emotional about this.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance...Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," Ajit Pawar said.

Later however, Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar was urged by the top leadership of the party to continue as the chief in view of the huge protest of the workers. "He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but he will need two-three days to think it over on account of your insistence. But he will think it over only when all workers go home," Ajit Pawar told party workers.

