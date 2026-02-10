Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Rohit Pawar raises questions over aircraft' maintenance, claims sabotage

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday raised questions about the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and demanded a proper investigation in the case. Rohit Pawar addressing a press conference on Ajit Pawar's plane crash in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 while he was heading to his constituency Baramati in a chartered plane.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar questioned over the maintenance of the flight and demanded a probe into the company's functioning.

The NCP (SP) MLA claimed there was a sabotage and demanded that Ajit Pawar's family members must be allowed to hear the details of the black box.

"The company is trying to control the probe. It is going at a very slow pace. It should be before manipulation and managed and all the contracts of the VSR Ventures should be canceled by the government," he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati last month alone with four others, including the flight crew and his security staff. He was supposed to attend public rallies in Baramati for rural body elections when his plane met with an accident just before landing.