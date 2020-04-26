e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AK Antony writes to PM for relief to students, farmers

AK Antony writes to PM for relief to students, farmers

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader AK Antony has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for a more comprehensive economic relief package that shields vulnerable sections such as students and farmers from the crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A moratorium on loan payments recently announced by the government should be extended for a longer period of at least a year, he said.

In a letter dated April 26, the Rajya Sabha member from Kerala suggested that interest rates on these loans be waived off during the time when the moratorium is in place. “The moratorium on existing loans would have to be extended to a longer period (at least one year) till we see signs of economic normalization especially for the ones most vulnerable during the Covid crisis like our farmers and students,” Antony’s letter said.

Most of the students, especially those abroad, rely on part-time employment while they pursue their studies for their sustenance. As incomes have stopped, and exchange rates are rising, the student community abroad is facing difficulties, he said.

“It would be appropriate that the credit line is offered through our Embassies and High Commission abroad without interest along with the provision of any other possible support through our foreign missions which will allow them to meet their basic living expenses,” Antony added.

top news
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news